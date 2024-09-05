Wellton residents question council over expenses

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Wellton locals expressed their concerns over what the town was spending its money on.

We attended a recent meeting where things got a little heated and how the town manager responded.

Some locals at the meeting this week were upset and questioned the town council members and town manager Richard Marsh.

“Always get a receipt, common sense. You get the receipt, you take the receipt, you write on the back of it," said Wellton resident Denise Attaway.

Some Wellton locals said they would like to see more transparency with some of the town’s purchases and were skeptical about how some money was spent.

That includes monthly hotel stays and other charges.

Marsh shared the receipts with us as they are public record.

He says the allegations against misuse of funds are not true that those purchases are used for the training of employees.

“That’s an investment into our team members to help them develop and get better. We will continue to do that because it fits into our strategic plan, which is creating a happy workforce," said Town Manager Richard Marsh.

Marsh added he does see an issue with how the town is keeping track of its finances and says he's working to change that.

The council members presented a new credit card policy hoping to add more organization to how credit card use is reported and documented.

There was no formal policy in place prior to that.

“We also have formally said that when you have receipts, you need to formally provide those receipts, which people have been doing but we put it in a document. Anything above $500, we formally approval for that," explained Marsh.

The town council and manager claim no malicious acts took place with the town's credit cards or the town’s money and invite anyone with questions to sit down and look at the receipts together.