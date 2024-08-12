Arizonans Won’t Vote on Statewide Minimum Wage Increase, But Local Efforts Could Lead the Way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Arizonans will not have the chance to vote on a statewide minimum wage increase this November, as the group behind Proposition 212 has decided to withdraw the measure. However, the fight for higher wages is far from over. Efforts are now shifting toward local communities, and Yuma County could be a key battleground.

With Proposition 212 off the ballot, local initiatives have taken center stage. This approach has already proven successful in cities like Tucson and Flagstaff, where local minimum wage laws have been enacted. Brendan Parra, a Yuma local, expressed optimism about the potential benefits of a wage increase in the community.

"More money, more effort, way more focus, more excited to work," said Parra.

Yuma County’s current minimum wage stands at $14.35 per hour, but for tipped workers, the base wage is lower, relying on tips to make up the difference. Proposition 212 aimed to change this by raising the minimum wage baseline and phasing out the tip credit, ensuring that all workers earn at least the minimum wage regardless of tips. Kayla Lauren, a local employee at Jersey Mike's, shared her thoughts on the current state of wages in Yuma County.

"Minimum wage is already kinda low, it's at $12 because they consider tips to be an added bonus to that. I don't know if Yuma County would go lower than that," Lauren said.

Now that Proposition 212 has been withdrawn, the future of wage increases in Yuma County is uncertain. Aryana Michael, another Yuma local, highlighted the financial challenges faced by workers.

"You gotta pay your bills, you gotta pay your car to go to work and get around," said Michael.

As Yuma County considers its own approach to the minimum wage issue, the potential impacts on both workers and businesses are significant. While the outcome remains uncertain, the conversation around local wage increases are just beginning.