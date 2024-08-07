Only one seat up for grabs for Yuma City Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two candidates for the Yuma City Council have earned their seats following a Council election percentage correction, according to a press release from the City of Yuma with only one seat remaining open with three candidates running in the general election in November.

A news release from Yuma County says inaccurate software settings led to some ballots from outside city limits being included in the total number of ballots for the City of Yuma primary election.

Chris Morris and Karen Watts are the top two candidates with 50% plus one vote for seats on the City council. Morris is the incumbent and Watts had served in City Council previously.