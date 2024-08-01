Arizona Dems hold Yuma County voter town hall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Arizona Democratic Party is hosting a voter town hall in Yuma County.

Locals are hearing from candidates running for the Arizona corporation commission, county recorder and more.

Arizona State Representative for District 23 candidate Matias Rosales says events like this are important for voters to meet the candidates on a personal level and ask questions.



"They get to meet with these representatives because when you go into elections, you get the candidate guidebook, you see their advertisements, you see their mailers," said Arizona District 23 candidate Matias Rosales. "But meeting the person and getting to connect with them at a human level is a completely different aspect for a voter and makes a difference for them. This way they know the person and feel where they’re coming from.”

The event ends Thursday at 7 p.m. at the San Luis Medical Mall. We'll have a full recap on nightside at 10 p.m.