YUHSD hosts 2024 Innagural Mastery of Arts Spring Gala

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High school students from across Yuma County showcased their mastery of arts skills.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) hosted its inaugural Spring Gala event for its new Mastery of Arts Program.

Family, friends, and teachers watched the students present the works they'd been practicing all year.

The event featured performances from each of the fine arts programs including dance, film, and band programs.

"Our district has really chosen to enhance and support our fine arts program, and so, this is a just another opportunity for our students to get above and beyond within the arts world and we're grateful for that," said Virginia Legros, Executive Director of the YUHSD Mastery of Arts Program.

The Gala event held at Snider Auditorium ended with an exclusive performance of Disney's Frozen Jr.