Armed robbery suspect to appear in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of robbing an employee at gunpoint at a local mobile home park will be appearing in court on Monday.

37-year-old Jared Scott Gracie faces 10 felony counts including aggravated assault and theft.

He was formally charged on Tuesday, March 26.

The Yuma Police Department said the robbery happened in early March at the Lazy S Mobile Home Park where they say Gracie pulled out a gun and attacked an employee leaving him with some injuries.

Police say he then took off with some money.

Gracie also faces one count of theft for a separate crime that took place after the armed robbery.

He's being held at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $275,000, much higher than his previous bond of $32,000.