Yuma man could face over 20 counts of child molestation related charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 46-year-old Randall Medders is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim and could face 21 counts of child molestation related charges.

Medders could face five counts of Molestation of a Child, five counts of Sexual Abuse, and 10 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Sexual Motivation; including one count of Voyeurism of a 12-year-old victim.

The alleged acts happened from the beginning of 2021 and continued throughout 2022.

Medders was arrested by the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, along with the assistance of the Yuma Police Department.

He is currently being held at the Yuma County Jail.

Medders appeared in court for his first case management conference, a hearing to permit computer access on March 20 before Darci D. Weede.

He will appear in court later in March for a continuous case management conference.