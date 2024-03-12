Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma man could face over 20 counts of child molestation related charges

By
today at 11:45 AM
Published 11:46 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 46-year-old Randall Medders is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim and could face 21 counts of child molestation related charges.

Medders could face five counts of Molestation of a Child, five counts of Sexual Abuse, and 10 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Sexual Motivation; including one count of Voyeurism of a 12-year-old victim.

The alleged acts happened from the beginning of 2021 and continued throughout 2022. 

Medders was arrested by the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, along with the assistance of the Yuma Police Department.

He is currently being held at the Yuma County Jail.

Medders appeared in court for his first case management conference, a hearing to permit computer access on March 20 before Darci D. Weede.

He will appear in court later in March for a continuous case management conference.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content