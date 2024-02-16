Skip to Content
YPD alerts community of level two sex offender, Francisco Javier Gallegos Jr.

Yuma Police Department
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:40 PM

Francisco Javier Gallegos Jr. is a level two sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is alerting the community of a level two sex offender, Francisco Javier Gallegos Jr.

38-year-old Francisco Javier Gallegos Jr. is residing in the 1900 block of West Colorado Street in Yuma.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

YPD said Gallegos was in a sexual relationship with a minor in 2009.

He then pled guilty in December 2010 in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of Sexual Contact with a Minor.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.

