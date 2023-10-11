Skip to Content
Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Laura Torres

Laura Torres
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight is Laura Torres!

Laura Torres has worked with Campesinos Sin Fronteras almost all her life as her mother, Emma, was one of the people who founded the organization.

She says her favorite part of her Hispanic Heritage is the food, the way the community has each other's back, and the togetherness.

In addition, she loves food, an example is pan dulce.

"Be proud of who we are where our heritage comes from, our roots and to get involved you know? If we don't know something, then let's learn it right? Let's learn about it and continue to, you know leave our own legacy behind so that you know our culture can continue to shine through," Torres shared.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

