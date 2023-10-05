Skip to Content
Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Luz Rios

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight is Luz Rios.

Luz Rios is a Yuma Medicare Expert and loves to sing and be able to give back to the community.

She grew up her whole life at church from community outreach to music and studying.

Rios wants to be able to give back to the community just as many people were able to be part of her life and shape her into the woman she is today.

A message she would like to share with the Hispanic Community is, "Every action we have is an echo in eternity."

And mentioned she is so happy to see how much diversity there is now.

