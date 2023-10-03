Updated hours for Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territorial Prison will be closed from October 1 to 7 for annual maintenance and inventory, and both the prison and the Colorado River State Historic Park updated its hours.

The Yuma Territorial Prison will reopen on October 8, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Colorado River State Historic Park will be closed on Mondays and will be open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Their exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.