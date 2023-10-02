Yuma County suffers from primary care physician shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County and Arizona as a whole are dealing with a primary care physician shortage.

According to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), Yuma County needs about 30 to 40 primary care physicians, while Arizona needs over 600.

“The doctor shortage here in Arizona has not really seen a huge improvement like we had thought that we would, through just increased residency slots and also with doctors moving into Arizona in fact there’s just this huge pool of people that are coming up and needing care,” said Dr. Kristina Diaz, Executive Medical Director Primary Care.

However, the YRMC residency program does help the situation, only 29% of graduated residents have chosen to stay in Yuma.

Forcing them to look for other solutions.

“Now we are focusing on leveraging technology and you know either tele-medicine or just using our residents expanding some remote visits,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer.

However, some exterior help from the state is underway that would allow YRMC to expand their residency program.

“In the Arizona State Legislation they just approved about $5 million uh to be able to fund and increase in residency training so you’ll see new places popping up,” said Dr. Diaz.

YRMC said it will continue to recruit new providers and use technology to help combat the shortage.