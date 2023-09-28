Skip to Content
Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Omar Duron

Published 11:14 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight is Omar Duron, the Associate Superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District #32.

Duron was born in Yuma, Arizona but spent his early childhood in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico before returning to Arizona.

He started school in the Gadsden Elementary School District #32 and has now come full circle currently working where he first went to school.

He has one thing he wants the hispanic community to keep in mind.

“You know what the message I have for other Hispanics is to really take a minute and think about our roots, I think that it is important that we acknowledge where we come from, we acknowledge the history that we care has Hispanics and to carry it onto our families, onto our kids,” said Omar Duron.

