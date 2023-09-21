Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Perla Huez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight is Perla Huez.

Perla Huez is Miss Arizona Princess and is proud of being Latina.

She has volunteered at many different places including "El Teleton" and has donated things such as school supplies to those less fortunate.

She shared what Hispanic Heritage Month means to her, "Latin Americans can celebrate their culture and we can also celebrate our community because our community has grown ever since."

She wants to send out a message saying, "If somebody is stopping you from following your dreams, don't let them stop your dreams, continue believing in yourself and continue dreaming."