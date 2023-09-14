Local school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in San Luis, Arizona on Thursday.

Harvest Preparatory Academy brought the customs and traditions of Mexico with food and music, both for students and staff.

The goal is to teach students about the history and traditions of Spanish-speaking countries.

"We're letting the students about our event so they can learn about the history, about Cesar Chavez, about all the cultural diversities that we bring together to the table as a Hispanic community," explained Joshua Juarez, Harvest Preparatory Academy marketing.

The celebration will continue on Friday, September 15 at the Harvest Preparatory Academy, Yuma campus.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15t through October 15.

Starting next Thursday, we will profile one local Hispanic leader every week in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

