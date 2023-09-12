Yuma County home prices are down when compared to state average

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States has seen a slight increase in the housing median this year, according to Redfin.

However, while other areas of the country may have prices on the rise, Yuma County has actually seen a decrease in the price of homes.

Redfin reports the median sale price of a home in Yuma is $177,000, which is down 14% since last year.

“In our market, we’re still seeing that things are um selling fairly quickly. Our average sales price is about $300,000 when we look at other cities and some of the bigger places like Phoenix and Tucson, their average sales price is about five to $600,000,” said Blake Croutch, an agent development coordinator & community relations for Long Realty Company.

Redfin also reports that home sales have dropped by more than 15% this year across the country.

However, this does not seem to be the case in the Yuma market.

“We just had our house listed, the one we’re in right now, Thursday of last week, and got a great offer on Friday and that was it, it was very fast, just unbelievable,” said Adam Krauss, who recently sold a home.

According to Croutch, there are even more buyers than there are sellers in Yuma.

The Yuma market is unlike other areas of the country, as it sees this decrease.