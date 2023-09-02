Skip to Content
Yuma County

Power outages affecting residents during storm in Yuma County

APS
By
today at 2:05 PM
Published 2:18 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) said there are five power outages affecting 188 customers in Yuma County.

63 customers are affected by a power outage in the area of County 1st St. to County 5th St. and Avenue 6 1/2 to Ave 7 1/2 since 3:09 a.m.

The estimated restoration time should be around 5:10 p.m.

32 customers have been affected by a power outage in the area of 24th St. to 26th Place and James Ave since 3:31 a.m. and was caused by damaged electrical equipment.

The estimated restoration time is 5:00 p.m.

20 customers have been affected by a power outage in the area of 35th Place and 18th Avenue since 12:35 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 4 p.m.

27 customers have been affected by a power outage due to power lines down in the area of County 11th St to County 13th St and Ave F to Fortuna Ave since Friday at 9:37 p.m.

The estimated restoration time should be around 6 p.m.

46 customers have been affected by a power outage in the area of 88th St. and S. 3 1/2 Ave since 1:37 p.m. and the estimated restoration time should be around 6:40 p.m.

To keep up with power outages in your area, you can go to outagemap.aps.com.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content