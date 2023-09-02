Power outages affecting residents during storm in Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) said there are five power outages affecting 188 customers in Yuma County.

63 customers are affected by a power outage in the area of County 1st St. to County 5th St. and Avenue 6 1/2 to Ave 7 1/2 since 3:09 a.m.

The estimated restoration time should be around 5:10 p.m.

32 customers have been affected by a power outage in the area of 24th St. to 26th Place and James Ave since 3:31 a.m. and was caused by damaged electrical equipment.

The estimated restoration time is 5:00 p.m.

20 customers have been affected by a power outage in the area of 35th Place and 18th Avenue since 12:35 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 4 p.m.

27 customers have been affected by a power outage due to power lines down in the area of County 11th St to County 13th St and Ave F to Fortuna Ave since Friday at 9:37 p.m.

The estimated restoration time should be around 6 p.m.

46 customers have been affected by a power outage in the area of 88th St. and S. 3 1/2 Ave since 1:37 p.m. and the estimated restoration time should be around 6:40 p.m.

To keep up with power outages in your area, you can go to outagemap.aps.com.