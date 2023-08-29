Skip to Content
Yuma County

San Luis city office closed on Labor Day Monday

KYMA
By
New
today at 9:17 AM
Published 9:27 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis have announced that their offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day.

In a press release, the City says they will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, September 5. However, emergency and law enforcement services will remain open, according to the City.

Trash collection will also be affected due to the holiday. Monday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday while Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday and Friday.

For more information about the city offices closing for the holiday, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content