San Luis city office closed on Labor Day Monday

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis have announced that their offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day.

In a press release, the City says they will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, September 5. However, emergency and law enforcement services will remain open, according to the City.

Trash collection will also be affected due to the holiday. Monday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday while Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday and Friday.

For more information about the city offices closing for the holiday, click here.