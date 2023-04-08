Local organization provides meal for elders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During the Easter holiday season, a local organization is making sure local seniors have a place to call their own.

Giving and serving is the driving force behind feeding Yuma’s elders

Catholic Community Services meal program serve hearty meals for senior citizens.

The program operates at the Yuma North End Community Center.

Socializing is important for elders according to one resident who attends daily.

Mary House, who participates in the program daily says “when I started coming down here, I was a widow, I met a lot of friends down here and it's just good for you.”

Mary Mcclendon, associate director of CCS who oversees the program, wants to ensure that seniors has a place of their own “we encourage seniors to come and join us not only for a hot meal but an opportunity to hang out with like-minded seniors.”

Lunch meals are dished up Monday through Friday from 11am to noon.

Kitchen assistant Donald Evans has benefited from several programs CCS has provided and is in now in a position to give back 'it’s one of the greatest feeling to be able to see underprivileged seniors walk into the building and eat a hot meal its a very very good feeling.”