Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area hosts Haru Matsuri

Furthermore, the celebration event will go until 6:00pm.

The event also featured taiko drummers, Hawaiian hula and fire dancers, martial arts performances, informational booths, and culturally inspired food and vendors.

The event is to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture.

Japanese for spring festival, the Haru Matsuri started at 10:00am at the Colorado River State Historic Park.

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.