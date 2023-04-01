Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area hosts Haru Matsuri
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area hosted their Haru Matsuri event.
Japanese for spring festival, the Haru Matsuri started at 10:00am at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
The event is to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture.
The event also featured taiko drummers, Hawaiian hula and fire dancers, martial arts performances, informational booths, and culturally inspired food and vendors.
Furthermore, the celebration event will go until 6:00pm.