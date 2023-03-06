East Yuma gets new fire station

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma will soon have a new fire station.

The groundbreaking ceremony for fire station seven took place Monday.

The new fire station will be located near the Foothills Walmart. 

The city's Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin says the new station will help with faster response times in the eastern part of the city.

The fire station is the newest to be built in more than 15 years.

Yuma Fire Department wants to keep up with the city’s growing needs.

Franklin goes on to confirm that the station will “hopefully be open in Spring of next year."

