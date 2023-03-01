YFD responds to Tuesday kitchen fire, no injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Tuesday.

YFD said that the fire broke out at around 8:30pm in the area near of North 17th Avenue and West 1st Street.

When YFD arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the front door of a single family home. They then quickly put out the small kitchen fire, stopping it from spreading throughout the home.

YFD said the fire damaged the storage rack and the wall behind and above it. They also said a woman and two children were inside at the time, but all three safely evacuated from the house. The woman and two children did not sustain any injuries.

Soon after, fire investigators were unable to rule out child fire-play as the cause of the fire.

If you want to learn more about this, or read YFD's safety tips and reminders about how to handle fire-starting equipment, then click here.