February 7, 2023 10:27 PM
Arizona GOP critical of Biden’s SOTU address

Prominent Arizona Republicans bash Biden's speech

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address, and the response is met with mixed reactions from Democrats and Republicans, including here in Arizona.

Republican Congressman Tim Dunn of Arizona's 25th district watched Biden's State of the Union, as well as the Republican Rebuttal.

Dunn is not pleased with what he heard from the commander-in-chief, criticizing the president's lack of recognizing immigration as a top priority as well as offering criticism on Biden's recent foreign policy remarks.

Other notable Arizona Republicans including Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh went to Twitter to voice their negative reception of Biden's State of the Union speech.

