Yuma Sector Border Patrol captures convicted child abuser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector agents captured Carlos Arturas Vargas-Duron, a convicted child abuser Thursday morning.

33-year-old Carlos Arturas Vargas-Duron is from Honduras.

Vargas-Duron was found and captured in the desert, nine miles east of the Andrade, Calif. port of entry.

Yuma Sector agents were notified of two people utilizing the darkness to cross, but agents utilized a method known as "cutting sign" to find Vargas-Duron hiding in the brush.

Upon being found, Vargas-Duron refused to give himelf up and left on foot until exhaustion.

He made it just a hundred yards south of Intertate 8 and was arrested then taken to the Yuma Police Station for further processing.

While processing, agents found that a Montgomery County (Maryland) circuit court had convicted Vargas-Duron in Dec. 2009 of first-and second-degree child abue for fracturing the skull of a newborn while babysittign for his girlfriend.

Vargas-Duron served seven out of his 25-year sentence in Md. prior to being put on supervisory probation and sent to Honduras in Nov. 2018.