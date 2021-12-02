‘Spirit of Christmas’ coming Yuma

Presented by Arizona Western College, in collaboration with Yuma Orchestra Association

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Civic Orchestra is announcing plans to present "The Spirit of Christmas" on Saturday, December 18.

Non-Profit Coordinator with the Yuma Orchestra Association Terri Irizarry invites the community to bring their families and celebrate the 46th annual Christmas event.

According to Irizarry, orchestral performances will be held at 2 and 6:30 p.m. in the Historic Yuma Theater at 254 S. Main St.

“There are many different ideas about what the spirit of Christmas is, perhaps the phrase makes you think of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Future. An annual Christmas favorite, ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ will prepare hearts and minds for the real reason for the season and the greatest gift of all,” shared Irizarry.

The String Ambassadors will also be performing in addition to the AWC Civic Orchestra.

Tickets are $15, and children 5 and under are free. Please click here to purchase tickets online.

Refunds or exchanges will not be available.

For more information, please contact Irizarry at yumaorchestraassociation@gmail.com or (928) 487-1344.