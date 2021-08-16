U.S. declares first-ever official water shortage along Colorado River

Yuma County

CBS 13's April Hettinger dives into the local effects of declining water levels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time ever, the U.S. has declared a water shortage as levels in Lake Mead fall to record lows.

It'll have a major impact on farmers who depend on the Colorado River, and it's already affecting places like the Yuma Wetlands.

Experts like Lowell Perry, executive director of Yuma Crossing National Heritage, say if we don't act now, things are only going to get worse, affecting recreational water activities and agriculture.

"If you've ever been out there and seen the large cottonwood trees, for instance, that were planted as saplings about 20 years ago, some of them reaching in excess of 80 feet, are dying because of lack of water," Perry explained.

Birds, trees and endangered species rely heavily on Colorado River water, but so does agriculture.

"This time of year, when it's really hot, we have to water multiple times a day or the plants will die, so if we had a hard time getting water, we wouldn't be able to do what we do here," according to Elliot Cooley, nursery manager with Keithly-Williams Seed.

With agriculture being one of Yuma's main economic contributors, losing water would affect our economy tremendously.

"We need to continue growing fresh, leafy green vegetables for the rest of the country at the end of the day, but we also need to protect the multi-million dollar investment that we put in the riverfront," said Perry.

Perry says we won't know the importance of this precious resource until it's gone.

"If we don't change our habits with water, if we don't change our habits with regard to climate, this part of the country, at some point, could become uninhabitable," Perry stated.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly is requesting a senate hearing following the official Colorado River drought declaration.

