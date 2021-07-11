Locals taking advantage of community pools during extreme heat

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma’s community pools are back open and if you’re looking for something to do to beat the heat the water is where you want to be. With several pools across the city, we found many out enjoying some fun under the sun.

The public pools include water slides, lanes for lap swimming, and diving boards. It's fun for the whole family all while having peace of mind knowing you’re children are fully protected.

The pools are constantly being watched by many lifeguards and they’re looking out for what they’re trained to do.

Maryn Hoffmeyer is one of the managers at Marcus Pool near downtown Yuma.

“Before the process happens of hiring lifeguards they do have to be certified, so it's a couple of days where we will do like hours and hours of training CPR rescues and just basic, basic first aid,” she said.

Leonardo Gonzalez, a pool lifeguard says “just seeing people out here, being active it honestly just brings normalcy, that's something I like. Also like being with the kids, because kids are really fun, but it's a really nice job.”

Marcus Pool is open to the public from Tuesday thru Sunday and it’s free to get in. The city also offers paid classes for those looking to get a workout in.

