City of San Luis hosts Fourth of July celebration featuring two firework shows

CBS 13's Cody & Telemundo 3's Oswaldo Rivas takes you inside South County's Independence Day event

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in over a year, the City of San Luis is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration, entertainment free of charge.

Last year, the City was forced to hold its festivities virtually. CBS 13's Cody Lee spoke to event planners on News 11's Early Edition. The City's assistant director says the event typically attracts 15,000-20,000 people.

This years's comeback event features fun for all ages. It includes massive inflatable slides, toys for purchase, vendors and even a couple of amusement-park attractions.

For the adults, a beer garden offers a variety of drinks to be chilled alone, or paired with vendor beverages. The best news is: It all runs until 11:30p.m.; the latest Fourth of July event in the County.

Yuma County
