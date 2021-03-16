‘Operation Pulse Lift’ aims to fight blood shortages

Yuma County

Civil Air Patrol provides live-saving service amid the coronavirus pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxilary for the United States Air Force. CAP has three functions, aerospace education, a cadet program and emergerncy services.

When news of a global pandemic spread across the country Lt. Col. Dr. Robert Ditch initiated Operation Pulse Lift. It uses CAP resources to man blood drives and help replenish the country's blood supply.

Since mid 2020, the Civil Air Patrol has manned several blood drives and according to Lt. Col. Dr. Robert Ditch they currently lead the country in blood donations. According Lt. Col. Ditch, so far they've collected more than 2,500 units, that translates to 7,500 lives saved according to the American Red Cross.