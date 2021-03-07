Cocopah asks, “what COVID-19 means to you,” offers grand prize

Yuma County

Community welcome to participate in awareness campaign

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Tribal Health Maintenance Program (THMP) is asking the public to submit a mask decorated with what COVID-19 means to them by March 21.

Submitters are asked to decorate a copy of this mask and send a picture back to zieglera@cocopah.com:

Drop-offs can also be submitted through the Cocopah THMP/Wellness Center at 14526 S. Veterans Drive, Somerton, AZ 85350.

To keep identities private, the Cocopah THMP asks that decorations do not include any individual's names. "What COVID-19 means to you," should be the main inspiration. Decorations may be comprised of words, drawings, colors, etc. as long as they are appropriate.

Starting March 22, all masks will be uploaded to Facebook and the one which receives the most "likes" will win a prize.

Though designs should be void of any personal info, submissions must include a full name and preferred method of contact.

Cocopah THMP provides health and nutrition education, connection to medical resources, wellness checks, patient advocacy and more to all Cocopah elders, tribal members and employees.