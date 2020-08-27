Outage leaves 1,200 without power in Yuma

Yuma County

Crews working to restore service to affected customers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 1,200 Yuma homes and businesses have no power in the midst of an excessive heat warning.

Arizona Public Service (APS) got reports of the outage just after 10 Thursday morning. APS says the problem was caused by debris falling on lines.

The affected area extends from Torrey Pines to 13th Place, and from Avenue F to 22nd Avenue.

Crews hope to have power restored by two Thursday afternoon.