Yuma company stages census celebration

Yuma County

D&H Electric participates in the Employee Count Census Challenge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma company wants to make sure its employees know they count...literally.

D&H Electric recently threw a party to celebrate both the census, and the important role its workers play in the annual survey.

Last Friday, D&H devoted the entire afternoon to employee appreciation as part of the Employee Count Census Challenge. The company even invited Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to join the fun.

“It’s so vital that we complete the census so that we can get an accurate count,” D&H Electric’s Fred Dammeyer stated. “It’s important to me - that’s why we’ve brought everyone in and us showing our support to this project. If we don’t have an accurate count of Yuma’s population, we aren’t going to receive the funding we are entitled to.”

At the end of the 25 out of 29 workers completed their census forms, ensuring a more accurate count for Yuma County.

An accurate count is important because it ensures the county gets the state and federal dollars its residents need. The census determines funding for things like roads, education, and essential services.

Mayor Nicholls has been a strong proponent of the census, even challenging his fellow Yuma County mayors to a competition to see which city can complete the most surveys.