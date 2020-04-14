Treehouse Kids Club offers free childcare scholarships for essential workers

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the Treehouse Kids Club (TKC) is offering free childcare scholarships to help.

TKC works closely with the state to ensure that essential workers have the childcare needed while they work.

The kids club was requested to stay open as an Enrichment Childcare Facility to accommodate those who are ensuring the safety of the community.

Arizona Enrichment Centers are open across the state to provide access to childcare to those who work in categories of essential functions.

You can find a full list of job qualifications HERE.

Children who attend TKC are required to complete school work while they are at the center. Meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and two snacks are also being provided at no cost to these families.

TKC has two locations, one in the Foothills and another location off of 4th Avenue.

For more information on how to properly register your child you can call 928-783-8733.