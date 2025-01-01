Skip to Content
New California parking law now in effect

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY)- A new parking law is in full effect in California to improve the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and even drivers.

The daylighting law applies to all intersections in California, including those in Imperial County.

"If you are the driver of the vehicle, you are approaching an intersection that has a marked crosswalk or an unmarked crosswalk. You can not leave your vehicle parked at the curb, [and] you can't leave it standing...You can't leave it still at the curb," said Sgt. Shaun Sundahl with the Calexico Police Department (CPD).

A vehicle can not park within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk, or within 15 feet from a fire station.

CPD says this will help improve safety.

"It's more helpful for pedestrians and bicyclists. It does seem like they get a better view of the street and get a better view of upcoming traffic. If they are able to see a vehicle approaching, they may decide not to cross on that sidewalk at that point of time," said Sgt. Sundahl.

CPD say you can get cited depending if it's your first violation or not. 


