Man arrested for attacking a vehicle with a machete

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man attacks a vehicle with a machete, with multiple people inside, over the weekend.

The Calexico Police Department (CPD) says the 23-year-old man struck the car's window, trying to get inside, Saturday morning.

Five people were inside, including the 23-year-old man's girlfriend.

Law enforcement says they contacted the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) to help locate the suspect.

The man was found and arrested at his home, and Calexico Police say the suspect could face multiple charges.

"He will be looking at criminal threats...assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism," said Acting Lt. Sean Acuna with CPD.

Officers say the suspect is out on parole.