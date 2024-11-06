Candidates wait for final results

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Cali(KYMA,KECY)- On election day candidates running for the Calexico city council were seen at one of the main polling sites encouraging locals to vote.

As Calexico City Candidates could be seeing a scenario where only one of the incumbents keeps his seat.

Incumbent city council member Victor Legaspi is in the lead to serve a full-term, followed by Adriana Marquez who is in second place and Lorenzo Calderon who is in third. Calexico mayor Camilo Garcia is currently in fifth place and councilmember Javier Moreno is in last place.

“So yesterday I was super nervous... I joined the rest of my family who were rallying around one of the main streets here in Calexico," said Adriana Marquez, a teacher and candidate running for Calexico council.

Adriana Marquez is a teacher who says being in the top three is so surreal.

“I did not think I was going to get this opportunity but I am very thankful that I was given this opportunity... I am very thankful to all the people that supported me that went out and voted for me," said Marquez.

Marquez says she's excited to see the final results and hopes she can serve the city of Calexico.

"Whoever is going to join the council. We need to make sure we are working together. I had a lot of different Ideas and a lot of different plans coming into this so I want to make sure that I execute all of them... I did bring a lot of projects forward and I did announce those to the people that were supporting me," said Marquez.

The Imperial County elections office says all the polling sites were busy but the most active sites were in the cities of El Centro and Calexico.

“We were very surprised in Calexico when we opened it up and we had... normally our hall is about 5 hundred or so I think it was over fourteen-hundred that day in those drop boxes and that was midday," said Linsey Dale, Registrar of voters elections manager.

Imperial County hopes to have final results released by the end of the week.

