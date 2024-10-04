Dancing for a Dream for a girl with cystic fibrosis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The “Dancing for a Dream" charity event helps out several children in the Imperial Valley who need medical health assistance.

We have partnered up with the non-profit to profile all of the contestants and who they are dancing in support of.

Valeria Martinez was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis soon after she was born.

But her family says that's not stopping her from living her life.

“Her condition doesn’t define her. She is a very lovely student very caring, she cares about her siblings she loves sports she is in softball right now she’s doing very good," said Brenda Martinez, mother of Valeria Martinez.

Her father says the medical treatments are helping her out.

"I’m very thankful with my life with god because we are together, the medical treatments are more advanced she has a new medication and has been something really good for her," shared Valeria's father Javier Martinez.

Valeria’s dream was to go to Hawaii.

That dream turned into a reality earlier this year.

“I feel happy about it because my wish was going to Hawaii and they made it come true and I spent a real good time with my siblings and family," said Valeria Martinez, whose dream was to go to Hawaii.

But there are still medical expenses for her treatment. That’s why Karen Montano is dancing to support her and her family.

"I work with the community and for the community so when they asked me to do it I didn't think about it twice.. This is a great opportunity to have fun and give back to the community and to children in need," said Karen Montaño who is dancing for Valeria’s dream.

Valeria wants her experience to inspire other kids facing similar health issues.

"I feel very happy because they are dancing for me and this interview is probably inspire many children to keep fighting with their medical condition.," expressed Valeria.

“Dancing for a Dream” will be held on October 18 at Cheval Farms in imperial.

For more information, you can visit here.