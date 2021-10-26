Border ports in California to return to normal operating hours

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - With just a few days away until the border is set to re-open to non-essential travel, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced three California ports of entry will be going back to normal business hours.

This all comes in anticipation of heavy traffic now that travelers can come freely across the border again.

The Tecate, Andrade and Calexico East ports of entry will be operating from 6 am to 10 pm beginning November 7 and 8.

Hours at the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Calexico West ports will continue to be open 24-hours.

Those who cross frequently are relieved things will be getting back to normal, not only for themselves but for those who make their living on border commerce.

“We’ve been coming to Algodones for over 20 years, and as much as this was an inconvenience we still come, and we are really definitely are looking forward to the border opening," Dwayne and Maureen Baird said. "As the patrons are as well in Algodones, it’s been a real struggle for them, we just came from the dentist and he said it’s been a real struggle for him."

The border was closed down nearly two years ago due to the spread of COVID-19.