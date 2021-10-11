Meadows Union Elementary Board of Trustees run for re-election in November

Imperial County

13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra speaks to board members about their experience and why they chose to serve

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Three of Meadows Union Elementary Board of Trustee’s are up for re-election this year in November.

One of those board members is Beatriz Rodriguez. She said she has worked on the board for over 30 years and she’s excited to run again.

“I think that right now, we’re all working together to do what’s best for our students,” said Rodriguez.

She lost the last election she ran in but because of shuffling with board members, she was re-appointed to work on the board of trustee’s again.

Roberto Garcia, the President of the Board of Trustees, said the biggest reason for the election is to make sure the people who are in place really want to be there.

“It’s important because you want to advocate for the school,” said Garcia.

His children have attended Meadows Union Elementary and he felt he needed to give his service and time to making sure not only his kids but others in his community were advocated for.

Monday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra reports on what the board hopes to accomplish over the next year.