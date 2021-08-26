Imperial Valley to honor lives lost on 9/11

Imperial County

Early registration for annual stair climb ends Friday - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One of Southern California's only 9/11 memorials to have a stair climb is currently in the works, organizers say.

The Imperial Valley 9/11 committee is hosting its annual Stair Climb Memorial at the Imperial fairgrounds on September 11, starting at 8 p.m.

The anniversary looked a lot different last year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually.

Organizers say that this year, they are happy to be able to remember those whom made the ultimate sacrifice. Robert Amparano has been a committee member since 2018; he says that this will be year number eight of hosting this event.

"This is special because we a come together as a community, Imperial County is a first responder community, just to be able to come to one location will you have first responders, is special," he said.

Early registration for those who want to participate in the climb ends Friday, August 26. Amparano wants it known that this event is not only for first responders but for families as well.

"In southern California, we are the only ones who have a stair climb," he said.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have the full preview of the event on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.