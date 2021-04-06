El Centro police ask for public’s help finding missing man

Imperial County

Rosendo Haro Villagrana suffers from severe memory loss

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPPD) is asking for the public's help locating a missing man who suffers from mental difficulties.

67-year-old Rosendo Haro Villagrana was last seen the area of Fourth and Smoketree. Haro Villagrana suffers from severe memory loss. He has great trouble remembering people’s names, addresses and phone numbers.

Haro Villagrana is about 5'7" and weighs around 180-pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, gray shirt, camouflage shorts, short white Nike socks, gray shoes with white soles.

ECPD asks anyone who's seen Haro Villagrana, or has any information on his location, to call (760) 352-2111 and or Detective Hernandez (760) 332-9312.