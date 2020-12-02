Skip to Content
Imperial County
El Centro Regional Medical Center prepares for potential staff shortage

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) is bracing itself for a post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, and its top doctor hopes the hospital has enough staff to cope with the spike in cases.

“This is going to be a very very busy weekend, there are hospitals in San Diego that have exceeded their capacity and ability and the capacity we’re talking about isn’t patients but staff, the staff is getting the infection,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC's Chief Executive Officer.  

The hospital still has adequate bed space, but healthcare workers are hard to come by. The virus is infecting them too.

Transferring patients to other places isn't an option either. Hospitals in surrounding counties are also dealing with rising cases and diminishing staff.

Dr. Edward's making an appeal to the community to do its part to stop the virus spread. He says wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings is the best way to keep everyone healthy.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Gianella Ghiglino takes a closer look at ECRMC's dilemma.

