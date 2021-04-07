USBP: MS-13 gang member arrested

Immigration

CAMPO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested an MS-13 gang member after illegally entering the U.S.

The incident happened on Wednesday around midnight. Agents patrolling the mountains found a group of six undocumented immigrants near the border wall.

After questioning the men, agents took them to the nearest station for processing. Record checks revealed one of the men. A 28-year-old El Salvadorian national was an MS-13 gang member.

The other five men, three additional Salvadorians, one Mexican national, and one Honduran will be processed to be removed from the U.S.

“I’m proud of the great work by our agents arresting this gang member,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their hard work keeps our neighborhoods safe.”