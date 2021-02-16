Meth packages worth $13K found near border

Immigration

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized drug packages near the border over the weekend.

El Centro Sector said a remote video surveillance system alerted agents patrolling downtown Calexico of several people throwing objects over the border fence neat Heffernan Avenue and First Street.

When they responded to the scene, they found three packages on the ground. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 5.27 pounds with a value of $13,182.