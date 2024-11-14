Day Two of 2024 Desert AgTech Conference

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The second and final day of the 2024 Desert AgTech Conference took place on Thursday.

Hosted at the Yuma Civic Center, companies, growers, and researchers got together and discussed topics like smart farms, water conservation techniques, and ag-tech integration.

Ajay Pawha, the CEO of Kap Organic Agro, says "The whole group of people who are here, whether they are showcasing their new technologies, products, or services, it's just a good mix of people, and that's the kind of people that you want to be around,".

Information booths on display included AI-guided weeding drones, organic fertilizers, and fiber optic connectivity.

Kap Organic Agro is a California company that specializes in organic farming products using nanotechnology.

Pawha shares how his nano fertilizer can be a healthier substitute for more common and traditional ones.

"Nutrient particles have been naturized to the nanoparticle size, and what that does, is those nanoparticles can find their way into the plant bypassing the soil system, not adding any chemicals to the soil because our products are nontoxic and nonhazardous," says Pawha.

One major topic at the conference was the smart farm and the introduction of high-speed fiber optic internet to farmlands where traditional broadband options might be limited.

This connection would allow farmers to use technology like AI, drones, and data analytics to increase crop yield. detect foundational issues, and decrease the use of vital resources.

Allo Fiber shares what it means to partner with local farmers in this new evolution in agriculture technology.

Abel Garcia, Public Relations for Allo Fiber, says "Having Allo Fiber be part of that initiative is just amazing. We're trying to bring connectivity to these rural areas and to these acres of farmland, and having the opportunity to be that connectivity is a huge win."

Pawha shares his biggest takeaway from this special conference.

"The interactions have been awesome because everybody is receptive to the ideas, that's the big thing…This is just the beginning, there is a lot of value, and new ideas coming out of here, and I think everyone is going to benefit," he says.

The organizers of this first-time event say it was a huge success, and they hope to host these conferences annually.