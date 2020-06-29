Ex-Minneapolis Police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing are expected in court today

George Floyd

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- The former police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd and three other former officers charged in the case are expected to appear in court Monday in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, who was initially charged with third-degree murder before the charge was elevated, was shown on bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was in custody May 25. Though Floyd cried for help and said he could not breathe, Chauvin did not remove his knee from Floyd's neck. Floyd was 46.

J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane – the other officers on the scene – are each charged with aiding and abetting. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd while he was on the ground while Thao looked on and failed to intervene, according to a criminal complaint filed June 3.

Thao "became concerned about a number of citizens who had gathered and were watching the officers subdue Mr. Floyd, and potential traffic concerns, and so the defendant stood between those citizens and the three officers restraining Mr. Floyd," the charging papers said.

According to CNN, Chauvin will appear in court Monday remotely, through Interactive Video Teleconference (ITV), while Kueng, Thao and Lane will appear in person.