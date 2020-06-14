Viral image captures moment of compassion amid conflict

George Floyd

LONDON, England (KYMA, KECY) - A striking photo taken during a protest in London is now among the shots seen around the world.

A photographer captured a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestor lifting an injured white counter-protestor onto his shoulders to help him escape a scuffle during Saturday's demonstration.

A BLM demonstrator carries a far-right activist to safety after a scuffle during Saturday's protests in London

The shot was taken shortly after far-right activists and BLM demonstrators confronted each other. London police did manage to keep most of the angry protestors apart, but there was some fighting.

Millions of protestors around the world have taken to the streets since the death of George Floyd on May 25.