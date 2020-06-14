Skip to Content
George Floyd
By
Published 3:10 pm

Viral image captures moment of compassion amid conflict

Photo shared by people around the world

LONDON, England (KYMA, KECY) - A striking photo taken during a protest in London is now among the shots seen around the world.

A photographer captured a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestor lifting an injured white counter-protestor onto his shoulders to help him escape a scuffle during Saturday's demonstration.

A BLM demonstrator carries a far-right activist to safety after a scuffle during Saturday's protests in London

The shot was taken shortly after far-right activists and BLM demonstrators confronted each other. London police did manage to keep most of the angry protestors apart, but there was some fighting.

Millions of protestors around the world have taken to the streets since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

National-World / Video

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply