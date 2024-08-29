Over one ton of illegal drugs found at San Ysidro Port of Entry in July

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says over one ton of narcotics were found throughout the month of July.

CBP breaks down the numbers below:

Fentanyl - 173.91 pounds seized

Heroin – 18.24 pounds seized

Cocaine – 169.5 pounds seized

Methamphetamine – 2,266.15 pounds seized

“CBP Officers will continue to use their skillsets and knowhow to intercept illegal and illicit

narcotics that are encountered at the Port of Entry,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director for the San

Ysidro Port of Entry.