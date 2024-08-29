Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Over one ton of illegal drugs found at San Ysidro Port of Entry in July

US Customs and Border Protection
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says over one ton of narcotics were found throughout the month of July.

CBP breaks down the numbers below:

  • Fentanyl - 173.91 pounds seized
  • Heroin – 18.24 pounds seized
  • Cocaine – 169.5 pounds seized
  • Methamphetamine – 2,266.15 pounds seized

“CBP Officers will continue to use their skillsets and knowhow to intercept illegal and illicit
narcotics that are encountered at the Port of Entry,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director for the San
Ysidro Port of Entry.

