Two pedestrians hit while crossing the street

Calexico Police Dept.
Published 1:02 PM

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- Two pedestrians were airlifted to Palm Springs after they were run over by a car while crossing the street in Calexico.

The incident happened Monday evening in the area of Andrade Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

The Calexico police department says the injuries are unknown at this time but both pedestrians complained of pain.

Calexico police says the driver waited until law enforcement arrived to the scene.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte
