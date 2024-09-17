Sean Combs, also known as “Diddy,” arrested

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hip-Hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in a Manhattan hotel lobby on Monday.

The indictment was sealed and the details of the charges are not immediately known.

The federal investigation of Combs was revealed when Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents served simultaneous search warrants and raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in March of this year.

Investigators interviewed several people in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News back in March.